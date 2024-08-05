Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBWC2024 ACFT B-roll

    VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Lamb 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    B-roll from the 2024 National Best Warrior Competition in Vermont, Aug. 7, 2024. NCO and Junior Enlisted Soldiers competing have won their state and regional competitions to make their way to the national competition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tom Lamb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 17:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933180
    VIRIN: 240807-Z-HT783-6924
    Filename: DOD_110493025
    Length: 00:07:00
    Location: VERMONT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NBWC2024 ACFT B-roll, by SGT Thomas Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NBWC2024

