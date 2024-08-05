Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill conducts a foreign object debris walk

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Airman Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing perform a foreign object debris walk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 6, 2024. The FOD walk was a collective effort of 250 volunteers that helped to minimize debris that could potentially cause damage to aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 16:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933176
    VIRIN: 240807-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110492983
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MacDill conducts a foreign object debris walk, by Amn Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

