MacDill conducts a foreign object debris walk

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing perform a foreign object debris walk at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 6, 2024. The FOD walk was a collective effort of 250 volunteers that helped to minimize debris that could potentially cause damage to aircraft engines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Monique Stober)