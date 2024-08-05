Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Armored Corps change of command

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Eric Franklin 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe passed the III Armored Corps colors to newly promoted Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral during a change of command ceremony Aug. 7, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Bernabe, Admiral and Gen. Andrew Poppas, commander of United States Army Forces Command, Fort Liberty, N.C., gave remarks during change of command ceremony.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    Change of Command Ceremony
    US Army
    III Armored Corps And Fort Cavazos

