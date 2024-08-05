III Armored Corps change of command

Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe passed the III Armored Corps colors to newly promoted Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral during a change of command ceremony Aug. 7, 2024, at Fort Cavazos, Texas. Bernabe, Admiral and Gen. Andrew Poppas, commander of United States Army Forces Command, Fort Liberty, N.C., gave remarks during change of command ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 16:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933171
|VIRIN:
|240807-A-VK434-4797
|Filename:
|DOD_110492831
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
