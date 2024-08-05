Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia National Guard prepares to respond to Tropical Storm Debby- B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STATESBORO, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Spc. Jorge Leon 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the Statesboro-based, Headquarters, 177th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Georgia Army National Guard, prepare equipment and vehicles to respond to Tropical Storm Debby. The Georgia National Guard is prepared to provide response and recovery support to areas impacted by Tropical Storm Debby, should our capabilities and capacity be required. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is the lead agency. We will continue to partner with GEMA as well as other local, state, and federal entities at the direction of the Governor. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Jorge Leon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933162
    VIRIN: 240807-A-KB159-4878
    Filename: DOD_110492696
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: STATESBORO, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia National Guard prepares to respond to Tropical Storm Debby- B-Roll Package, by SPC Jorge Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    safety
    readiness
    Tropical Storm Debby
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download