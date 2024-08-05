Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ranger Sylvia Gentilcore Personality Piece

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Video by Ernest Henry 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Sylvia Gentilcore is a Supervisory Park Ranger for the John day Dam/ Willow Creek Project, Portland District, U.S Army Corps of Engineers.

    The Natural Resources Management Program delivers safe public access to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' lands and waters in a manner that protects all project purposes and mission areas through responsible outdoor recreation, environmental conservation and land use management while partnering with communities to serve the American people.

    Our goal is to conserve natural resources and provide public recreation opportunities that contribute to the quality of American life.

    To find a job, please visit; https://corpslakes.erdc.dren.mil/employees/career/jobs.cfm

    Date Taken: 08.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 14:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933159
    VIRIN: 240801-A-XB412-8749
    Filename: DOD_110492676
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US

    This work, Ranger Sylvia Gentilcore Personality Piece, by Ernest Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

