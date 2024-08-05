Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light holds open house

    BARNEGAT LIGHT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    The crew of Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light hosts an open house in Barnegat Light, NJ, August 7, 2024. The open house was free to the public and included free tours of the station while crew members provided safe boating tips and career information. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 14:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933153
    VIRIN: 240807-G-FN033-1001
    Filename: DOD_110492597
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: BARNEGAT LIGHT, NEW JERSEY, US

    new jersey
    open house
    coast guard
    barnegat light

