Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light holds open house

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933153" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The crew of Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light hosts an open house in Barnegat Light, NJ, August 7, 2024. The open house was free to the public and included free tours of the station while crew members provided safe boating tips and career information. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)