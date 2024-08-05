Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light holds open house

The crew of Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light hosts an open house in Barnegat Light, NJ, August 7, 2024. The open house was free to the public and included free tours of the station while crew members provided safe boating tips and career information. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 14:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933153
|VIRIN:
|240807-G-FN033-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110492597
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|BARNEGAT LIGHT, NEW JERSEY, US
No keywords found.