    B-Roll of 173d Airborne Brigade

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Spc. John Vannucci 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Rhode Island National Guard

    EXETER, R.I., Aug. 3, 2024 – Paratroopers from the 173rd Airborne Brigade in Vicenza, Italy, participate in Leapfest 2024. Hosted by the Rhode Island Army National Guard, Leapfest is the premier international static line parachute competition.

    Footage shot by 110th Public Affairs Detachment, Rhode Island National Guard and 982nd Combat Camera (Airborne).

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 13:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933144
    VIRIN: 240805-Z-NA180-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110492392
    Length: 00:03:25
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US

