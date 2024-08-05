Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Ponce De Leon post-storm aids to navigation verification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Ponce De Leon crews conducted a post-Tropical Storm Debby verification of all critical aids to navigation in St. John’s River, to find, fix and assess any damage. This Coast Guard mission is crucial to ensure the Port of Jacksonville is safe for commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard video)