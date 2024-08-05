Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Ponce De Leon post-storm aids to navigation verification

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Ponce De Leon crews conducted a post-Tropical Storm Debby verification of all critical aids to navigation in St. John’s River, to find, fix and assess any damage. This Coast Guard mission is crucial to ensure the Port of Jacksonville is safe for commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933143
|VIRIN:
|240806-G-G0107-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110492371
|Length:
|00:00:06
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
