    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Ponce De Leon post-storm aids to navigation verification

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Ponce De Leon crews conducted a post-Tropical Storm Debby verification of all critical aids to navigation in St. John’s River, to find, fix and assess any damage. This Coast Guard mission is crucial to ensure the Port of Jacksonville is safe for commerce. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933143
    VIRIN: 240806-G-G0107-1002
    Filename: DOD_110492371
    Length: 00:00:06
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    USCG
    Debby

