WSMR holds unfurling ceremony for Brigadier General George C. Turner

Army Test and Evaluation Commander Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon held an unfurling ceremony Aug. 5, at White Sands Missile Range Headquarters to officially announce George Turner’s promotion from Colonel to Brigadier General.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 14:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933137
|VIRIN:
|240805-A-UY615-8058
|Filename:
|DOD_110492148
|Length:
|00:23:06
|Location:
|WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
