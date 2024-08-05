Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WSMR holds unfurling ceremony for Brigadier General George C. Turner

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by John Hamilton 

    White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs

    Army Test and Evaluation Commander Maj. Gen. Patrick Gaydon held an unfurling ceremony Aug. 5, at White Sands Missile Range Headquarters to officially announce George Turner’s promotion from Colonel to Brigadier General.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WSMR holds unfurling ceremony for Brigadier General George C. Turner, by John Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

