The TOPA Clinic Promotion Video was made to inform people about the services offered at the 366th Medical Group TRICARE operations and patient administration clinic on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, May 29, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Keagan Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933128
|VIRIN:
|240529-F-RN612-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110492022
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, IDAHO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TOPA Clinic Promotion Video, by Amn Keagan Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
