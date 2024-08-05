B-roll of the staging of armor stone at the Oswego Harbor which will be used to repair the Oswego Breakwater, Oswego, New York, July 19, 2024. 29,315 tons of armor stone are being used to carry out repairs to the harbor's breakwater, which prevents the buildup of sediment in Oswego Harbor and ensures safe navigation. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)
Date Taken:
07.19.2024
Date Posted:
08.07.2024
|Category:
|B-Roll
Length:
00:01:28
Location:
OSWEGO, NEW YORK, US
This work, Oswego Harbor Breakwater Armor Stone Staging B-Roll, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
