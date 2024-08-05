Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oswego Harbor Breakwater Armor Stone Staging B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSWEGO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2024

    Video by Ryan Campbell  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of the staging of armor stone at the Oswego Harbor which will be used to repair the Oswego Breakwater, Oswego, New York, July 19, 2024. 29,315 tons of armor stone are being used to carry out repairs to the harbor's breakwater, which prevents the buildup of sediment in Oswego Harbor and ensures safe navigation. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 12:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933124
    VIRIN: 240719-A-MC713-2001
    Filename: DOD_110492000
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: OSWEGO, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oswego Harbor Breakwater Armor Stone Staging B-Roll, by Ryan Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Breakwater
    Oswego Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download