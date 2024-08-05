NAVSCIATTS receives Second Consecutive CNO Safety Award!

NAVSCIATTS is a recipient of the 2023 Chief of Naval Operations Naval Expeditionary Readiness Through Safety Award!
The award was established in 2008 to underscore the U.S. Navy’s commitment to integrating safety into mission readiness, ensuring that expeditionary forces can operate effectively while minimizing risk.
This honor makes the third time NAVSCIATTS has received the award overall, and the second consecutive presentation.
This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the NAVSCIATTS staff in fostering a positive safety environment of day-to-day operations and high-risk training evolutions supporting allied and partner nation security force professionals. (U.S. Navy footage provided by NAVSCIATTS and All Hands)
