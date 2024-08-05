NAVSCIATTS receives Second Consecutive CNO Safety Award!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933114" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NAVSCIATTS is a recipient of the 2023 Chief of Naval Operations Naval Expeditionary Readiness Through Safety Award!



The award was established in 2008 to underscore the U.S. Navy’s commitment to integrating safety into mission readiness, ensuring that expeditionary forces can operate effectively while minimizing risk.



This honor makes the third time NAVSCIATTS has received the award overall, and the second consecutive presentation.



This recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the NAVSCIATTS staff in fostering a positive safety environment of day-to-day operations and high-risk training evolutions supporting allied and partner nation security force professionals. (U.S. Navy footage provided by NAVSCIATTS and All Hands)