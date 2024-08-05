Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    868th Engineer Company Supports Suwannee County at POD

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2024

    Courtesy Video

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 868th Engineer Company distribute supplies to the community at a point of distribution (POD) site in Live Oak, Fla., providing essential support to residents affected by Hurricane Debby. The operation aims to ensure that locals receive the necessary commodities to aid in their recovery efforts.

    TAGS

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

