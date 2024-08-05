868th Engineer Company Supports Suwannee County at POD

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933113" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 868th Engineer Company distribute supplies to the community at a point of distribution (POD) site in Live Oak, Fla., providing essential support to residents affected by Hurricane Debby. The operation aims to ensure that locals receive the necessary commodities to aid in their recovery efforts.