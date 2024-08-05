868th Engineer Company Supports Suwannee County at POD

Soldiers from the 868th Engineer Company distribute supplies to the community at a point of distribution (POD) site in Live Oak, Fla., providing essential support to residents affected by Hurricane Debby. The operation aims to ensure that locals receive the necessary commodities to aid in their recovery efforts.
