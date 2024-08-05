Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg pollution response

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg pollution response crew conducts a harbor patrol to inspect for pollution at ports in the Tampa Bay area, July 31, 2024. Pollution response crews use drones to inspect derelict vessels and potential sources of pollution. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 10:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933098
    VIRIN: 240731-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110491531
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Inspection
    USCG
    Pollution
    Port

