350th EARS Conducts KC-135 Operations Throughout CENTCOM (B-Roll Package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933086" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maintenance and aircrew assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct KC-135 Stratotanker operations at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 5, 2024. The KC-135 is deployed to CENTCOM as a force enabler for U.S. Air Forces Central. The aircraft is designed to extend the range of other AFCENT airframes, extending global reach and maintaining peace and stability throughout CENTCOM.