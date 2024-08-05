350th EARS Conducts KC-135 Operations Throughout CENTCOM (B-Roll Package)

Maintenance and aircrew assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct KC-135 Stratotanker operations at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 5, 2024. The KC-135 is deployed to CENTCOM as a force enabler for U.S. Air Forces Central. The aircraft is designed to extend the range of other AFCENT airframes, extending global reach and maintaining peace and stability throughout CENTCOM.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933086
|VIRIN:
|240805-F-IA158-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110491235
|Length:
|00:05:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
