Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    350th EARS Conducts KC-135 Operations Throughout CENTCOM (B-Roll Package)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.05.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Maintenance and aircrew assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron conduct KC-135 Stratotanker operations at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 5, 2024. The KC-135 is deployed to CENTCOM as a force enabler for U.S. Air Forces Central. The aircraft is designed to extend the range of other AFCENT airframes, extending global reach and maintaining peace and stability throughout CENTCOM.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933086
    VIRIN: 240805-F-IA158-1001
    Filename: DOD_110491235
    Length: 00:05:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 350th EARS Conducts KC-135 Operations Throughout CENTCOM (B-Roll Package), by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    air refueling
    AFCENT
    maintenance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download