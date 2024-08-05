Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed KC-135 Operations

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Maintenance and aircrew assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron generate a KC-135 Stratotanker, Aug. 6, 2024. The KC-135 is deployed within CENTCOM to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 07:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933085
    VIRIN: 240805-F-IA158-3001
    Filename: DOD_110491234
    Length: 00:06:31
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed KC-135 Operations, by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stratotanker
    CENTCOM
    KC-135
    air refueling
    AFCENT
    maintenance

