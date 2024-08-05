Deployed KC-135 Operations

Maintenance and aircrew assigned to the 350th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron generate a KC-135 Stratotanker, Aug. 6, 2024. The KC-135 is deployed within CENTCOM to help defend U.S. and coalition interests, promote regional security, and deter potential adversaries in the region.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 07:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933085
|VIRIN:
|240805-F-IA158-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110491234
|Length:
|00:06:31
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
