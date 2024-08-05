U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to various units conduct physical security of a motor pool during the Combined Arms Training Center’s (CATC) European Physical Security Officer Course (EURPSO) in Vilseck, Germany, July 17, 2024. This course provides instruction to EURPSO on planning and implementing physical security measures in U.S. Army Europe and Africa military communities and installations. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)
