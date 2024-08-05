Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC European Physical Security Officer Course

    VILSECK, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.17.2024

    Video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to various units conduct physical security of a motor pool during the Combined Arms Training Center’s (CATC) European Physical Security Officer Course (EURPSO) in Vilseck, Germany, July 17, 2024. This course provides instruction to EURPSO on planning and implementing physical security measures in U.S. Army Europe and Africa military communities and installations. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Adrian Greenwood)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 08:52
    Location: VILSECK, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

