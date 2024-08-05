The video highlights the participation of the 31st Fighter Wing at, Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria during Exercise Thracian Viper 24, July 16 to Aug. 2, 2024. Thracian Viper incorporated USAF F-16s working alongside NATO member nations of Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Croatia and Italy.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 03:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933078
|VIRIN:
|240722-F-SH233-2541
|Filename:
|DOD_110491083
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|BEZMER, BG
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
