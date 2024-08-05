Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thracian Viper 24

    BEZMER, BULGARIA

    07.22.2024

    Video by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    The video highlights the participation of the 31st Fighter Wing at, Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria during Exercise Thracian Viper 24, July 16 to Aug. 2, 2024. Thracian Viper incorporated USAF F-16s working alongside NATO member nations of Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Croatia and Italy.(U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 03:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933078
    VIRIN: 240722-F-SH233-2541
    Filename: DOD_110491083
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: BEZMER, BG

    F-16
    USAFE
    ThracianViper24

