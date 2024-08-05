Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reel: US, Botswana join together for a volleyball match at exercise Southern Accord 2024 (Clean Copy)

    SHOSHONG, BOTSWANA

    08.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, integrate with Botswana Defence Force soldiers in a friendly joint volleyball match during exercise Southern Accord at Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 6, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 03:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933077
    VIRIN: 240806-A-KT680-9191
    Filename: DOD_110491063
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: SHOSHONG, BW

    TAGS

    North Carolina National Guard
    Botswana Defence Force
    StrongerTogether
    Joint-Service Exercise
    SouthernAccord
    SETAF-AF

