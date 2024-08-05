Reel: US, Botswana join together for a volleyball match at exercise Southern Accord 2024 (Clean Copy)

U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 120th Infantry Regiment, North Carolina National Guard, integrate with Botswana Defence Force soldiers in a friendly joint volleyball match during exercise Southern Accord at Shoshong, Botswana, Aug. 6, 2024. Southern Accord 2024 is a bi-annual joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF). Running from Aug. 5-15, the exercise brings together U.S. Army and Air Force personnel and Botswana Defence Force counterparts to conduct a variety of training to include humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, as well as peacekeeping and aeromedical evacuation. The exercise is designed to enhance bilateral military capabilities and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Josiah Jenkins)
