Airlift | Khaan Quest 2024

2LT Bayarbat Berkhembayar from the Mongolian Air Force, shares how Khaan Quest 2024 made history by conducting the first air lift exercise. They hope to continue this trend to include international air forces in the future.
Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 02:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|933074
|VIRIN:
|240805-A-KJ871-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110490981
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|MN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
