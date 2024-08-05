Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka - Change of Command

240807-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 7, 2024) - Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka held a change of command ceremony where Capt. Frank Kim relieved Capt. Michael Carl as commanding officer onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 00:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933067
|VIRIN:
|240807-N-CU072-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110490823
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
