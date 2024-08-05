Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka - Change of Command

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.02.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Lynch 

    AFN Yokosuka

    240807-N-CU072-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 7, 2024) - Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka held a change of command ceremony where Capt. Frank Kim relieved Capt. Michael Carl as commanding officer onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Lynch)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 00:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933067
    VIRIN: 240807-N-CU072-1001
    Filename: DOD_110490823
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Logistics Center Yokosuka - Change of Command, by PO2 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

