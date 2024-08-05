A pop-up medical clinic was hosted at the Guam Community College in Mangilao, Guam, Aug. 1-8, 2024. The clinic operated in support of 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training, a collaborative mission between the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, and Air Force active duty, Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel, that enabled the treatment of more than 1,500 patients from the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2024 01:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933063
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-DT423-1441
|Filename:
|DOD_110490713
|Length:
|00:07:10
|Location:
|MANGILAO, GU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pharmacy, optometry, immunizations operations in support of 2024 Guam Wellness (B-Roll), by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
