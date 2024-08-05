Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pharmacy, optometry, immunizations operations in support of 2024 Guam Wellness (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANGILAO, GUAM

    08.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elora McCutcheon 

    Air Force Reserve Innovative Readiness Training (IRT)

    A pop-up medical clinic was hosted at the Guam Community College in Mangilao, Guam, Aug. 1-8, 2024. The clinic operated in support of 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training, a collaborative mission between the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, and Air Force active duty, Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel, that enabled the treatment of more than 1,500 patients from the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.07.2024 01:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933063
    VIRIN: 240806-F-DT423-1441
    Filename: DOD_110490713
    Length: 00:07:10
    Location: MANGILAO, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pharmacy, optometry, immunizations operations in support of 2024 Guam Wellness (B-Roll), by SSgt Elora McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    optometry
    nurse
    Innovative Readiness Training
    Air Force Medical Service
    2024 Guam Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download