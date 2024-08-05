Pharmacy, optometry, immunizations operations in support of 2024 Guam Wellness (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A pop-up medical clinic was hosted at the Guam Community College in Mangilao, Guam, Aug. 1-8, 2024. The clinic operated in support of 2024 Guam Wellness Innovative Readiness Training, a collaborative mission between the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, and Air Force active duty, Air Force Reserve, Navy and Guam Air National Guard personnel, that enabled the treatment of more than 1,500 patients from the island. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Elora J. McCutcheon)