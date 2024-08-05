Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Airlift Squadron transports cargo during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Members of the 15th Airlift squadron conduct cargo operations during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 across the western region of the U.S., August 6, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-3 is an example of how the Air Force implements large scale exercises and mission-focused training encompassing multiple operational plans to demonstrate and rehearse for complex, large-scale military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 20:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933051
    VIRIN: 240806-F-XY111-1001
    Filename: DOD_110490547
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Air Mobility Command
    437th Airlift Wing
    15th Airlift Squadron
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    BE 24-3
    AMC BE 24-3

