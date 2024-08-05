15th Airlift Squadron transports cargo during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

Members of the 15th Airlift squadron conduct cargo operations during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 across the western region of the U.S., August 6, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-3 is an example of how the Air Force implements large scale exercises and mission-focused training encompassing multiple operational plans to demonstrate and rehearse for complex, large-scale military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)
|08.06.2024
|08.06.2024 20:10
|B-Roll
|933051
|240806-F-XY111-1001
|DOD_110490547
|00:01:56
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
