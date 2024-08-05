15th Airlift Squadron transports cargo during Bamboo Eagle 24-3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933051" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the 15th Airlift squadron conduct cargo operations during Bamboo Eagle 24-3 across the western region of the U.S., August 6, 2024. Bamboo Eagle 24-3 is an example of how the Air Force implements large scale exercises and mission-focused training encompassing multiple operational plans to demonstrate and rehearse for complex, large-scale military operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Christian Silvera)