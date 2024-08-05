Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama Celebrates Japanese Culture with Annual Bon Odori Festival

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Camp Zama opened its gates to thousands of Japanese visitors Aug. 3 for the installation’s annual Bon Odori Friendship Festival. About 15,000 people attended the event and enjoyed a day of food, music, games and Bon dancing. The evening ended with a massive fireworks display!

    Additional footage provided by Derek Mayhew and Kei Sasaki, Visual Information Division

    #BonOdori #GoodNeighbors #ArmyTeam #ArmyFamily #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Camp Zama
    IMCOM
    JGSDF
    AMC
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    U.S. Army Japan

