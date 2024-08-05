Camp Zama Celebrates Japanese Culture with Annual Bon Odori Festival

Camp Zama opened its gates to thousands of Japanese visitors Aug. 3 for the installation’s annual Bon Odori Friendship Festival. About 15,000 people attended the event and enjoyed a day of food, music, games and Bon dancing. The evening ended with a massive fireworks display!
Additional footage provided by Derek Mayhew and Kei Sasaki, Visual Information Division
