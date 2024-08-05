Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 736th SFS beta tests new jungle operations and survival course

    UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell 

    36th Wing

    The 736th Security Forces Squadron beta tests a new jungle operations and survival course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 22, 2024. The course is adapted from Marine and Army jungle courses and focuses on Airmen being mission ready for agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 19:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933047
    VIRIN: 240806-F-VX152-1003
    Filename: DOD_110490498
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 736th SFS beta tests new jungle operations and survival course, by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    jungle
    36th CRG
    736th SFS
    INDOPACOM  

