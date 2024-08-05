The 736th Security Forces Squadron beta tests a new jungle operations and survival course at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 22, 2024. The course is adapted from Marine and Army jungle courses and focuses on Airmen being mission ready for agile combat employment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Audree Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 19:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|933047
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-VX152-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110490498
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The 736th SFS beta tests new jungle operations and survival course, by A1C Audree Campbell, identified by DVIDS
