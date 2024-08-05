25th ID and USARHAW Commanding General Speaks About A Missing Military Spouse, Mischa Johnson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans, the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii Commanding General, discusses the community support related to finding a Schofield Barracks, Hawaii military spouse, August 6, 2024. Mischa Johnson is the spouse of a Service Member who is assigned to Schofield Barracks. She was last seen on July 31st and was reported missing on August 1st. Evans said her safety, well-being, and health are their main concerns and are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate Mischa so she can return home safely. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alvin Conley, 25th Infantry Division)