Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th ID and USARHAW Commanding General Speaks About A Missing Military Spouse, Mischa Johnson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Alvin Conley 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans, the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii Commanding General, discusses the community support related to finding a Schofield Barracks, Hawaii military spouse, August 6, 2024. Mischa Johnson is the spouse of a Service Member who is assigned to Schofield Barracks. She was last seen on July 31st and was reported missing on August 1st. Evans said her safety, well-being, and health are their main concerns and are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate Mischa so she can return home safely. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alvin Conley, 25th Infantry Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 19:01
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 933041
    VIRIN: 240806-A-QT274-2223
    Filename: DOD_110490434
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ID and USARHAW Commanding General Speaks About A Missing Military Spouse, Mischa Johnson, by SGT Alvin Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Infantry Division
    25th ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download