B-roll package of military and civilian fire response units support a simulated helicopter crash emergency response readiness exercise at Camp Grayling, Mich., on Aug. 5, 2024. Northern Strike 24-2, one of the Department of Defense's largest reserve component readiness exercises, is scheduled to take place at Michigan's National All Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) from August 3-17, 2024. Over 6,300 participants from 32 states and territories and several international participants will converge at the NADWC. Northern Strike is the premier reserve component training event designed to build readiness with joint and partner forces in all domains of warfare. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wynndermere Shaw)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 17:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|933035
|VIRIN:
|240805-Z-UY850-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110490340
|Length:
|00:04:46
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MICHIGAN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Simulated Helicopter Crash Emergency Response Exercise Northern Strike 24-2, by SSgt Wynndermere Shaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.