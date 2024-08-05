Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in multinational exercise near Galapagos Islands

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.30.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Navy and Coast Guard ships sail in formation off the coast of the Galapagos Islands during an international exercise, in June 30, 2024. During the exercise, participants simulated real-world scenarios to refine response strategies for IUU fishing activities. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 18:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 933034
    VIRIN: 240630-G-G0211-1001
    PIN: 88456
    Filename: DOD_110490334
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    U.S. Coast Guard
    USCG
    IUU
    International collaboration
    GALAPEX

