Coast Guard participates in multinational exercise near Galapagos Islands

Navy and Coast Guard ships sail in formation off the coast of the Galapagos Islands during an international exercise, in June 30, 2024. During the exercise, participants simulated real-world scenarios to refine response strategies for IUU fishing activities. (U.S. Coast Guard Video)
