Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2024 27th Special Operations Wing Mission Video with Subtitles

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Cannon Air Force Base originally named Portair Field, was founded as a civilian passenger facility in the 1920s. While it has existed in one form or another since then, the airfield was redesignated as Cannon Air Force Base in September 1947 with the establishment of the United States Air Force.

    In February of 1959, Cannon Air Force Base assumed the designation of the 27th, and in 2006 became home to the 27th Special Operations Wing, Air Force Special Operations Command’s premier readiness wing. Today, we are strengthening relationships with our partners and allies and leveraging our unique special operations capabilities to enable the joint force to deter, compete, and win. The threats and operating environment have shifted, and today’s challenge is to remain a step ahead of our peer competitors and adversaries, anytime, any place, anywhere.
    Steadfast is not just an ode to our history, it is a promise to our future. We are Air Commandos, holding the steadfast line.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 933026
    VIRIN: 240806-F-VD069-1001
    Filename: DOD_110490149
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    27SOW
    CannonAFB
    SteadfastLine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download