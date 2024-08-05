This video contains information pertaining to the acronym D.R.O.N.E.
See Drone. Think D.R.O.N.E.
Direct attention to your surroundings
Report the incident immediately to law enforcement
Observe the drones location, movement and look for the drone's operator
Notice details on the drone
Execute the appropriate action whether it's calling it in or seeking shelter
Safeguard your base.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 16:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|933025
|VIRIN:
|240806-M-EH070-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110490109
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Prohibited Drone Activities, by Sgt Atticus Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.