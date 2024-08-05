Prohibited Drone Activities

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/933025" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video contains information pertaining to the acronym D.R.O.N.E.



See Drone. Think D.R.O.N.E.



Direct attention to your surroundings

Report the incident immediately to law enforcement

Observe the drones location, movement and look for the drone's operator

Notice details on the drone

Execute the appropriate action whether it's calling it in or seeking shelter



Safeguard your base.