    Prohibited Drone Activities

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Atticus Martinez 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    This video contains information pertaining to the acronym D.R.O.N.E.

    See Drone. Think D.R.O.N.E.

    Direct attention to your surroundings
    Report the incident immediately to law enforcement
    Observe the drones location, movement and look for the drone's operator
    Notice details on the drone
    Execute the appropriate action whether it's calling it in or seeking shelter

    Safeguard your base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 933025
    VIRIN: 240806-M-EH070-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110490109
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    camp pendleton
    safety
    drones
    marines
    safeguard
    no drone zone

    OPTIONS

