868th Engineer Company Conducts High-Water Rescue in Live Oak

Soldiers from the 868th Engineer Company conduct a high-water rescue operation in Live Oak, Fla., following flooding from Hurricane Debby. The Florida National Guard is dedicated to response efforts to support the community and assist residents during the storm.
|08.06.2024
|08.06.2024 16:29
|B-Roll
|933014
|240806-A-MZ827-8835
|01
|DOD_110489981
|00:00:41
|FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
