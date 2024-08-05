Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    868th Engineer Company Conducts High-Water Rescue in Live Oak

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Trinity Bierley 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 868th Engineer Company conduct a high-water rescue operation in Live Oak, Fla., following flooding from Hurricane Debby. The Florida National Guard is dedicated to response efforts to support the community and assist residents during the storm.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 16:29
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

