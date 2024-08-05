Polish Apache Initiative Takes Flight: V Corps Boosts NATO Unity Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Leaders from V Corps and the Polish military participated in the Polish Apache Initiative summit, held in Inowrocław, Poland, on August 6, 2024. The Apache Initiative summit was a series of leader engagements aimed at enhancing interoperability through discussions on command and control, tactics and training, and maintenance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)