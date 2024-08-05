Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish Apache Initiative Takes Flight: V Corps Boosts NATO Unity Reel

    INOWROCLAW, POLAND

    08.06.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas 

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Leaders from V Corps and the Polish military participated in the Polish Apache Initiative summit, held in Inowrocław, Poland, on August 6, 2024. The Apache Initiative summit was a series of leader engagements aimed at enhancing interoperability through discussions on command and control, tactics and training, and maintenance. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rene Rosas)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 15:40
    Location: INOWROCLAW, PL

    NATO
    EUCOM
    USARMY
    VCORPS
    STRONGERTOGETHER
    PolishApacheInitiative

