Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bamboo Eagle 24-3 night mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew See, a 706th Aggressor Squadron F-16 pilot, take off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of a Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 5, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battle space to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 17:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 932995
    VIRIN: 240806-F-XX992-1001
    Filename: DOD_110489585
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bamboo Eagle 24-3 night mission, by SSgt Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    706th Aggressor Squadron
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download