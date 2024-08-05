Bamboo Eagle 24-3 night mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Andrew See, a 706th Aggressor Squadron F-16 pilot, take off in an F-16 Fighting Falcon in support of a Bamboo Eagle (BE) 24-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 5, 2024. Through the use of designated air space, BE provides Airmen, allies and partners a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battle space to conduct testing tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|08.05.2024
|08.06.2024 17:33
|B-Roll
|932995
|240806-F-XX992-1001
|DOD_110489585
|00:03:10
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|1
|1
