International Cybersecurity Exercise 2024

Iowa State University and the Iowa National Guard host the International Cybersecurity Exercise with collegiate students in Kosovo, and collegiate and high school students from across Iowa in Ames, Iowa, on Feb.24, 2024.

The purpose of the event was to foster positive relations and to provide mentorship to our students at home and in Kosovo; and to strengthen our coordination, communication, and joint cybersecurity capabilities.