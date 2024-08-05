FLNG and State Guard Assist at Perry POD with Governor DeSantis

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932983" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the Florida National Guard and State Guard provide assistance at the Perry, Fla., point-of-distribution following Hurricane Debby. Governor Ron DeSantis joined the efforts, helping distribute supplies to residents. The Guardsmen and state officials worked together to ensure that the affected communities received essential items such as food and water.