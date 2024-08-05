Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FLNG and State Guard Assist at Perry POD with Governor DeSantis

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Sgt. Spencer Rhodes 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Florida National Guard and State Guard provide assistance at the Perry, Fla., point-of-distribution following Hurricane Debby. Governor Ron DeSantis joined the efforts, helping distribute supplies to residents. The Guardsmen and state officials worked together to ensure that the affected communities received essential items such as food and water.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 13:00
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Desantis
    Hurricane Debby

