FLNG and State Guard Assist at Perry POD with Governor DeSantis

Soldiers from the Florida National Guard and State Guard provide assistance at the Perry, Fla., point-of-distribution following Hurricane Debby. Governor Ron DeSantis joined the efforts, helping distribute supplies to residents. The Guardsmen and state officials worked together to ensure that the affected communities received essential items such as food and water.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932983
|VIRIN:
|240806-A-EG775-2500
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110489319
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
