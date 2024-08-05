July 2024 message from RADM Pamela Miller, Vice Chief, BUMED Reserve Policy & Integration and HMCM Ryan Walter, Reserve Component, Senior Enlisted Advisor.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 13:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932982
|VIRIN:
|240718-N-NX118-6943
|PIN:
|0035
|Filename:
|DOD_110489308
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, RADM Miller July 2024 Message, by Steven Fixel, Tristan Miller and David Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.