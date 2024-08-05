Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    This is Why I Serve (CS2 Kaytlin Johnson)

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kaytlin Johnson, assigned to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, explains why she serves in the United States Navy, as part of the Department of Defense, Why I Serve Campaign, Aug. 2, 2024. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, invites all service members, DoD civilians, and senior leaders to engage with his video message by recording a selfie video or a sit-down direct to camera, or by issuing a social media post with a quote and graphic, using the hashtag #WhyIServe to share their reasons for serving. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 12:22
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 932978
    VIRIN: 240802-D-EC642-1001
    Filename: DOD_110489241
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    WhyIServe
    WalterReed
    ValueOfService

