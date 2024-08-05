Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-44 Battalion Run

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Christopher Neu 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-44 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conduct a Battalion run at Fort Cavazos, Texas on August 2, 2024. The Battalion run was to raise morale and train physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 11:40
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

    69th ADA
    III Corps
    Colors
    Battalion Run
    Fort Cavazos
    32 AAAMC

