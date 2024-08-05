1-44 Battalion Run

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1-44 Air Defense Artillery Battalion, 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, conduct a Battalion run at Fort Cavazos, Texas on August 2, 2024. The Battalion run was to raise morale and train physical fitness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Christopher Neu)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 11:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932974
|VIRIN:
|240802-A-LX406-9112
|Filename:
|DOD_110489223
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
