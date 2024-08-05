868th Engineer Company and FWC Rescue Civilians and Cats from Flooded Suwannee County

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932971" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the 868th Engineer Company of the 83rd Troop Command, alongside officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), rescue civilians and their cats from flooded areas in Suwannee County. Among the rescued civilians were two octogenarians, one of whom is diabetic. Despite having a four-kilowatt generator and pumps, the rapid water influx overtook the generator, leading to four to five feet of water inside their home. Seven cats were also rescued.