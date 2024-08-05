Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    868th Engineer Company and FWC Rescue Civilians and Cats from Flooded Suwannee County

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Courtesy Video

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 868th Engineer Company of the 83rd Troop Command, alongside officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), rescue civilians and their cats from flooded areas in Suwannee County. Among the rescued civilians were two octogenarians, one of whom is diabetic. Despite having a four-kilowatt generator and pumps, the rapid water influx overtook the generator, leading to four to five feet of water inside their home. Seven cats were also rescued.

    Location: FLORIDA, US

    FLARNG
    Tropical Storm Debby
    107th MPAD
    Hurricane Debby

