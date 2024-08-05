Soldiers from the 868th Engineer Company of the 83rd Troop Command, alongside officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), rescue civilians and their cats from flooded areas in Suwannee County. Among the rescued civilians were two octogenarians, one of whom is diabetic. Despite having a four-kilowatt generator and pumps, the rapid water influx overtook the generator, leading to four to five feet of water inside their home. Seven cats were also rescued.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 12:57
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932971
|VIRIN:
|240806-A-YN414-2204
|PIN:
|006
|Filename:
|DOD_110489149
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 868th Engineer Company and FWC Rescue Civilians and Cats from Flooded Suwannee County, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.