32nd Aerial Port Squadron Mini-Rodeo Port Dawg Games

Reserve Citizen Airmen from several Aerial Port Squadrons trained with the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron at the 911th Airlift Wing Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, for in a mini-rodeo or “Port Dawg Games," August 3rd, 2024. The training provided the transportation specialists with a simulated deployment environment to practice their skills with new and veteran members within the career field.
Interviews:
Chief Master Sgt. Randall Chains, 69th Aerial Port Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland
Master Sgt. Richard Bullard, Special Handling Supervisor 87th Aerial Port Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio
Air Force Specialty Code AFSC: 2T2X1
• Perform and manage air transportation activities
• Inspect aircraft cargo to verify proper documentation, packaging and marking
• Determine quantity and type of cargo to be loaded according to allowable aircraft cabin load
• Implement necessary safety and security precautions for handling and storing dangerous materials
• Load and unload aircraft using specialized equipment
• Provide the Department of Defense with the capability to move air passengers and cargo worldwide
Acronyms:
ERO (Engine Running Offload)
ATOC (Air Terminal Operations Center)
