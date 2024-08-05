Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    32nd Aerial Port Squadron Mini-Rodeo Port Dawg Games

    PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2024

    Video by Richard Kaulfers 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Reserve Citizen Airmen from several Aerial Port Squadrons trained with the 32nd Aerial Port Squadron at the 911th Airlift Wing Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, for in a mini-rodeo or “Port Dawg Games," August 3rd, 2024. The training provided the transportation specialists with a simulated deployment environment to practice their skills with new and veteran members within the career field.

    Interviews:
    Chief Master Sgt. Randall Chains, 69th Aerial Port Squadron, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland
    Master Sgt. Richard Bullard, Special Handling Supervisor 87th Aerial Port Squadron, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio

    Air Force Specialty Code AFSC: 2T2X1
    • Perform and manage air transportation activities
    • Inspect aircraft cargo to verify proper documentation, packaging and marking
    • Determine quantity and type of cargo to be loaded according to allowable aircraft cabin load
    • Implement necessary safety and security precautions for handling and storing dangerous materials
    • Load and unload aircraft using specialized equipment
    • Provide the Department of Defense with the capability to move air passengers and cargo worldwide

    Other 2T2X1 Information:
    What job in the Air Force loads airplanes?
    Source:
    https://www.445aw.afrc.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3608344/port-dawgs-the-driving-force-behind-mission-success/

    If Air Transportation Specialist load planes, what do loadmasters do?
    https://www.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/104586/aircraft-loadmaster-1a2x1/

    Where is the Aerial Port technical school?
    https://www.37trw.af.mil/About/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/655802/345th-training-squadron/

    Acronyms:
    ERO (Engine Running Offload)
    ATOC (Air Terminal Operations Center)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 14:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 932964
    VIRIN: 240803-F-DO473-1502
    Filename: DOD_110489039
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Hometown: YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron Mini-Rodeo Port Dawg Games, by Richard Kaulfers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

