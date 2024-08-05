U.S. Army leaders gathered to honor Col. Lisa Bartel, 10th AAMDC deputy commanding officer, in honor of her retirement Aug. 1 in Sembach, Germany. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Araceli Rial, Col. Rosanna Clemente, Col. Lourdes Costas, Capt. Leara Shumate, and 1st Lt. Chance Jones shared their experiences and conveyed heartfelt messages in tribute to Col. Bartel's 34 years of dedicated service (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|932963
|VIRIN:
|240802-A-JK865-5868
|Filename:
|DOD_110489033
|Length:
|00:09:30
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Col. Lisa Bartel Retirement Video, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.