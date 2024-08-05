U.S. Army Col. Lisa Bartel Retirement Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/932963" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army leaders gathered to honor Col. Lisa Bartel, 10th AAMDC deputy commanding officer, in honor of her retirement Aug. 1 in Sembach, Germany. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Araceli Rial, Col. Rosanna Clemente, Col. Lourdes Costas, Capt. Leara Shumate, and 1st Lt. Chance Jones shared their experiences and conveyed heartfelt messages in tribute to Col. Bartel's 34 years of dedicated service (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).