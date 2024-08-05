Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Col. Lisa Bartel Retirement Video

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army leaders gathered to honor Col. Lisa Bartel, 10th AAMDC deputy commanding officer, in honor of her retirement Aug. 1 in Sembach, Germany. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett, Command Sgt. Maj. Kellen Rowley, Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Araceli Rial, Col. Rosanna Clemente, Col. Lourdes Costas, Capt. Leara Shumate, and 1st Lt. Chance Jones shared their experiences and conveyed heartfelt messages in tribute to Col. Bartel's 34 years of dedicated service (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 10:42
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

