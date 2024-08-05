Spangdahlem Air Base hosted the 2024 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 26-Aug. 2. The IED Rodeo is a multinational competition-style training exercise that challenges teams on locating and disarming explosive devices to improve interoperability and develop NATO partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 10:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932962
|VIRIN:
|240724-F-RR422-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110489019
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem AB hosts 2024 IED Rodeo, by A1C Demi M. Ebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
