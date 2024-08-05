Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spangdahlem AB hosts 2024 IED Rodeo

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.06.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    Spangdahlem Air Base hosted the 2024 Improvised Explosive Device Rodeo at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, July 26-Aug. 2. The IED Rodeo is a multinational competition-style training exercise that challenges teams on locating and disarming explosive devices to improve interoperability and develop NATO partnerships. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Demi M. Ebert)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 10:29
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Multinational
    Interoperability
    collaboration

