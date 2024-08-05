Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    311ESC Battle Assembly

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    Catch a glimpse of the #311ESC in action during the November Battle Assembly at Fort Hunter Liggett. (Video by U.S. Army Sgt. Kanangwe, Jean-Baptiste)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 09:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932945
    VIRIN: 211206-A-PK275-8323
    Filename: DOD_110488821
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: US

    This work, 311ESC Battle Assembly, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #usarmy #USArmyReserves #USARC #79thtsc #armystrong #BeAllYouCanBe #chiefofthearmyreserve

