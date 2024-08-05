Seth Mayberry, Kylon Atteberry and CoCo Simpson speak about the impact of the Honorary Commander Program in the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, TX.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 08:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|932943
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-EP494-6618
|Filename:
|DOD_110488775
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 17 Training Wing Honorary Commander Interviews Part 2, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
