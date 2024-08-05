Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17 Training Wing Honorary Commander Interviews Part 1

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2024

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    Seth Mayberry, Kylon Atteberry and CoCo Simpson give insights about why they wanted to be a part of the Honorary Commander Program for the 17th Training Wing at Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, TX.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 08:40
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 932941
    VIRIN: 240806-F-EP494-7117
    Filename: DOD_110488759
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17 Training Wing Honorary Commander Interviews Part 1, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

