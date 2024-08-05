U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers participate in the second ruck march event during the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition at the Army Mountain Warfare School, Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 5, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)
U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers participate in the second day of the the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, which included a ruck march, M4 carbine known distance stress shoot, M320 grenade launcher module lane, and Army Warrior Tasks at the Army Mountain Warfare School, Jericho, Vermont, Aug. 5, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 08:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932940
|VIRIN:
|240805-Z-UF566-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110488755
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|JERICHO, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, [B-Roll] National Best Warrior Competition 2024, by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.