Hurricane Debby Response - 202nd RED HORSE Squadron

B-roll footage of U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operations Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) Squadron as they clear roads Aug. 5, 2024, in Gilchrist County, Florida. The RED HORSE Squadron was activated in response to Hurricane Debby to assist in road clearing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|932933
|VIRIN:
|240805-Z-VO874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110488480
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP BLANDING, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
