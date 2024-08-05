Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Multinational Combat Casualty Care Engagement (CCCE) conference

    BAHRAIN

    07.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Seeking to strengthen relationships among senior regional medical leaders U. S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) hosted the inaugural Multinational Combat Casualty Care Engagement (CCCE) conference, July 1–3 with more than 100 personnel from 12 countries participating. (AFN InFocus video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 05:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 932930
    VIRIN: 240701-N-LX270-7754
    Filename: DOD_110488421
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Multinational Combat Casualty Care Engagement (CCCE) conference, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    AFN Bahrain
    CCCE

