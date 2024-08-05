Seeking to strengthen relationships among senior regional medical leaders U. S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) hosted the inaugural Multinational Combat Casualty Care Engagement (CCCE) conference, July 1–3 with more than 100 personnel from 12 countries participating. (AFN InFocus video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.06.2024 05:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|932930
|VIRIN:
|240701-N-LX270-7754
|Filename:
|DOD_110488421
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 Multinational Combat Casualty Care Engagement (CCCE) conference, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
