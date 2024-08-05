Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Video Spot - Overseas Voting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.30.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 30-second video spot about voting overseas in the Kaiserslautern Military Community, Germany, on July 20, 2024. (Defense Media Activity video by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.06.2024 05:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 932929
    VIRIN: 240730-F-VM922-1001
    Filename: DOD_110488379
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Video Spot - Overseas Voting, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Voting
    FVAP
    Federal Voting Assistance Program
    Voting Overseas

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download