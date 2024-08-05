Women, Peace, & Security | Khaan Quest 2024

Mongolian Army Officer Major Orkhon, shares about the Women, Peace, and Security training they received as part of the Khan Quest 2024 Exercise. These protocols are important in UN Peacekeeping missions because they protect civilians and UN forces during operations.
Khaan Quest is a Multilateral Peace Keeping exercise focused on building Peace Keeping Operations and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief capabilities to strengthen partnerships and alliances in preparation for crisis and conflict response.
Video by 1LT Tim Yao
